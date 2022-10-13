During His Court Battle With Homer Laffoon, James Tupper Sought To Be Named His Son's Guardian. This Request Was Denied

James Tupper had asked a California judge to be appointed as guardian ad litem for his minor son, but the judge ruled against him.

Page Six has obtained court documents showing that Tupper, who co-parents Atlas with Anne Heche, was unsuccessful in having the court prevent Homer Laffoon from being appointed as his half-legal brother's guardian.

Laffoon's attorney, Bryan L. Phipps, issued the following statement to Page Six in response to the decision: "We are happy but not surprised with the court's finding this morning dismissing James' petition to declare himself guardian ad litem for Atlas." And meanwhile, Homer will proceed to administer the Estate following his authority as Special Administrator while we wait for the court to rule on Homer's petition at the next hearing.

The case will return to court on November 30, 2022. On August 31, Homer Heche's eldest son, Coleman Laffoon, submitted a petition to be named executor of his mother's Estate, stating that he is the most qualified candidate for the position and is fully permitted to be elected administrator.

Before petitioning the court to appoint him as Atlas' guardian, the 20-year-old asked to be placed alongside his brother as the only heirs to their late actress' Estate.

Tupper immediately intervened, arguing that Homer couldn't proceed since Atlas, a kid, couldn't hire an attorney to represent his interests. Along with being Atlas's single surviving parent, he mentioned that the two of them share a home and that he has a deep love for his son.

Tupper continued his petition by saying, "Given the complexity this estate will foreseeably involve...a bonded neutral, private professional trustee would be a more suitable administrator." This was said with the goal of maintaining family peace and a good relationship between brothers Atlas and Homer in mind.