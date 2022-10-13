Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Had s*x In Front Of A Fireplace In Memory Of Kim's Grandmother, MJ

In the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed to her 88-year-old grandma MJ that she had intimate relations with Davidson in front of a fireplace to show respect.

The founder of Skims, who awkwardly licked her lips throughout this introduction, and I were vacationing at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we spent hours chatting in front of the fireplace.

She told Davidson, "And I was like, 'My grandma taught me you really keep living when you have sex in front of the fireplace, and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in appreciation of you.

Kim, 41, admitted that the behavior was quite weird, but MJ didn't seem to mind if it happened in the hotel lobby or in Kim's room. The creator of Skkn made a jest about how strange it was to consider one's grandmother just before engaging in sexual activity.

True, MJ said, I was once much younger. In the past, I was much younger. Kim and the former Saturday Night Live cast member split up at the end of the summer, suggesting that their sexual encounters weren't quite hot enough to keep their relationship going.

Someone close to Kim told us that she and Pete had agreed to be friends only. Although they love and respect one another deeply, they have discovered that long distance and their busy schedules have made maintaining a relationship challenging.

According to another source, the choice was influenced by the significant age gap between the two of them.

While the mother of four was juggling her enterprises and trying to co-parent with ex-husband Kanye West, who acquaintances say is once again in the midst of a mental health crisis, Davidson, 28, was in Australia working on a movie.