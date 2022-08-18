During A Family Trip With Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell Shares A Sneak Peak Of Her Daughters

The 42-year-old Frozen actress posted a series of pictures to Instagram on Tuesday, including a rare look at the couple's daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, whose faces were covered in heart stickers. The pictures were taken during their latest visit to Swan Valley, Idaho, with friends and family.

Bell accompanied the photo with the hashtags "thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you're the best broadcasters in the industry" and Molly McNearney, the wife of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott," she added, alluding to Naomi Scott, the wife of on-screen character Adam Scott.

The carousel of images featured the four members of the family riding horses, touring the Snake River, and taking in the scenery. In one image, Kimmel, McNearney, Jake Tapper, and many other people were seen attending what looked to be a sizable dinner party.

Shepard, 47, also shared a few images from his summertime excursions with the remark, "Humidity. Sunsets. Aromatic delight. Nice hosts In a meadow, #BigBrown, with a 50 amp outlet. Jungle cruise via pontoon. Please don't end, dearest Summer. #deadpresidents."

He can be seen kissing and kissing his wife in the first picture as the sun appears to be set on the ocean behind them.

The Armchair Expert podcast host published Instagram images over the weekend that mirrored ones that his wife had shared. He captioned the photo, "Heaven isn't a place on Earth, but many, many places on this planet best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown."

The family was prepared for their annual two-week "summer RV excursion," according to the actress' statement to people last month.

Back then, she said, "Our daughters enjoy camping and traveling in the motorhome, so we're going to see some friends in Idaho. Unbelievably, our family thrives in tight proximity, so I think that will be a fantastic summer wrap-up before we return to school."