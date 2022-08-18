When Madonna shared a video of herself French kissing two pals in the back of a car, it was reminiscent of her famous on-stage VMAs kiss. Madonna French kissed two girlfriends in the backseat of a car as she celebrated turning 64

She titled the video of the group enjoying her 64th birthday in Italy, "Birthday kisses with my side bitches."

The "Like a Virgin" singer looked stunning in a blue and white bodycon dress with beachy curls in her bleached blonde hair.

She was accessorized with a blue hat, matching blue shoes, and stacked silver necklaces. In another scene from the video, Madonna danced in her summer outfit before hopping in the car with Guy Oseary, her manager, and other friends.

It arrives a day after she posted a picture honoring her oldest son, Rocco, a fellow Leo, who turned 18.

He cut into his elaborate brown briefcase-shaped birthday cake, which was iced in gold and bore the initials "RC" of several of Rocco's family members.

With a silver cross necklace to finish the outfit, the "Vogue" chart-topper looked stunning in a silk, floral midi dress for the event.

While her son David, 16, wore a traditional button-down and pants, Mercy, 16, and the twins Estere and Stella, 9, also wore floral gowns. In a previous post, After Rocco Ritchie turned 22 on August 11, the singer used Instagram on Monday to provide a peak into his extravagant Italian birthday celebration.

To another Leo from one! The "Material Girl" singer, 63, wished Rocco a happy birthday in the captions of several pictures from the celebration.

Only five of Madonna's six children seemed to be there for the celebration, which was held in a villa and included a candlelit meal. The "Vogue" singer was seen in the photos raising a glass to the musician, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Guy Ritchie.