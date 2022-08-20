Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are Having A Wonderful Summer With Their Kids And Each Other

While there are many couples in Hollywood who are known for their PDA and whatnot, if there was an award for the coolest couple in Hollywood, it would undoubtedly go to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard . The two are known for making lots of jokes at each other's expense while in public or in the limelight but they still love each other to bits and have a beautiful family with 2 wonderful little girls between them.

The couple was recently seen taking a vacation with their 2 daughters as they traveled across the country in a moving home and shared bits and pieces of their vacation on their respective social media.

Kristen Bell shared a photo of herself along with Dax and their 2 daughters with all of them standing in a lake and captioned it,

"Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜

Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz.

And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉"

Apparently, in the middle of their vacation, as they stopped in Idaho, the couple was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney. The two also stopped to celebrate the birthday of Adam Scott's wife, Naomi Scott. Other pictures in the series of pictures the Bell shared showed her holding a gecko, taking a deeper dip in the lake with her daughter, going horseback riding, etc.

On the other hand, Shepard also took to his social media to share his favorite bits from the vacation.

The first picture in the series of pictures that he shared is him and Kristen Bell sharing an adorable moment of PDA as he sweeps her off her feet and kisses her old-school style. The caption of the post read:

"Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts. #BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end. #deadpresidents"

Other pictures in the series show their moving home in the middle of green grassland, Kristen and one of their daughters heading up to Mount Rushmore, and some more adventures from the lake.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell first met in 2007, with Dax proposing to Kristen in 2009. The 2 eventually tied the knot in 2013, and have only gotten closer and stronger together ever since.