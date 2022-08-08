Dua Lipa Wears A Barbie Bra Top To Reveal Her Abs

Dua Lipa had a performance at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, which she and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, established.

This year, J Balvin and Diplo were among the artists who performed at the festival, one of the biggest in Kosovo. It's always such a meaningful occasion for me to play in Kosovo when I return home, Lipa tells Vogue.

For her performance, Lipa ditched the black Mugler bodysuits she had been wearing while on the Future Nostalgia tour in favor of a lovely pastel pink Valentino ensemble.

The Pink PP line from the Italian label was worn by Lipa and each of the 20 back-dancers, singers, and band members who performed with her.

Remember how Pierpaolo Piccioli referred to the hue, which he claimed to have created himself and which was named in this manner? One bright pink color runs across the entire collection.

With matched pairs of gloves and mid-calf ankle boots, Dua Lipa completed her outfit with a strapless and sequined skirt.

"It's a privilege to dress my entire touring family in the renowned Pink PP collection by Valentino," says Lipa of the collection.

Since the blonde Barbie has a brunette girlfriend, it would appear that Dua might contend with Margot Robbie in the movie. Her sparkling pink bra, little skirt, and matching gloves were all part of a stunning pink ensemble that I could have died for.

Similar compliments were offered by others in the comments, one follower calling it "Historic." And someone else chimed in, "Pink fits you. You absolutely "own" that color, I have to say.

Dua is flaunting her killer attire as well as her killer abs, arms, and legs. She, fortunately, provides behind-the-scenes glimpses into both her fashion fittings and exercises for her fans.

In order to maintain her motivation for the rest of the day, the "Future Nostalgia" singer enjoys working out in the morning.