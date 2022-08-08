In Austria, Nicole Scherzinger Dons A Blue Bikini To Display Her Excellent Surfing Abilities

This summer, Nicole Scherzinger has been really busy. She has previously traveled to Portugal, Spain, Greece, where her fiancé Thom Evans reportedly proposed to her, and Greece.

Nicole reportedly accepted. The duo is currently on a break in Australia, where the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls released a number of images and videos that shocked her followers.

Nicole's nearly 5.5 million followers are accustomed to seeing videos of her dancing, sitting on a piece of twine, or throwing her legs over her head on her personal account, but this time the celebrity released a clip of her successfully catching a wave.

Scherzinger surfed while wearing a purple life jacket and blue swimming trunks that complemented the color of the water wonderfully.

Fans of the singer were obviously impressed; one of them even enquired as to if there was anything the celebrity couldn't accomplish.

Another person claimed that only Nicole could look that hot while surfing, and the singer's entire multi-million dollar army agreed with him.

The Masked Singer judge started the new year with a healthy journey home to celebrate Christmas with her family. This was her second trip home with her partner Thom during the holiday season.

After ringing in the new year, Nicole and Thom traveled to Tennessee to visit her half-sister Keala and her three nieces while they were vacationing in the Smoky Mountains.

She is reportedly getting married to her fiancé Thom after they got engaged while on a romantic vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

The 37-year-old rugby star reportedly proposed to the singer last month during their picturesque trip to Greece, and the couple is expected to make an announcement soon.

They are getting married, a friend of the pair informed Richard Eden of The Daily Mail. Thom knew Nicole was "the one" ever since they first met on the 2019 season of The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a competitor, and she was a judge.