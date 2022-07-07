Dua Lipa Brings New Style Of Wedding Guest Attire With Sheer Slip And Thigh High Metalic Boots

Dua Lipa has been known for her wild style and her awesome looks every time she makes an appearance. She's one of the most outgoing stars we know and with her crazy style, she makes everything look great. Dua Lipa is also known for her brilliant singing as she's one of the top pop singers in this world. With all that style and talent, she's sure to be many people's favorite.

Others tend to go lighter when it comes to wedding guest attire. However, Dua Lipa is the queen of dressing to impress. Dua Lipa herself has posted a picture of a beautiful wedding guest attire that blew everyone's mind. The outfit itself was a mix between romantic and sultry. She wore a sheer lacy slip dress in lavender and matching opera gloves. She also added some silver thigh-high boots to complete the look. All of the pieces of her outfit were from the runway of Bottega Veneta's fall 2022.

To accessorize, Dua chose to pair the dress with a mini Jodie bag. She also chose to wear some beautiful rectangle Gcds shades and silver statement earrings. To top off the outfit she wore a black blazer. Dua looked so beautiful in her outfit that when she posted pictures, fans went crazy.

Dua herself has stated that she uses fashion as a creative outlet. Dua believes it's a part of her and that fashion allowed her to be whoever she chooses to be. She believes that fashion makes her feel unstoppable and it was a great way for her to express herself.

Dua Lipa's style truly has blown the fashion world away. Although she's a singer and model, she's one of the most creative dressers of the century. Fans love her outfit and they're fangirling over her style. Underneath the post, fans complimented Dua Lipa on her fashion sense and were completely in love with her pictures. Dua Lipa is slowly making the fashion world a better place.