Despite Breakup Rumors, Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Were Pictured In Milan

The couple attended Milan Fashion Week in Italy, wearing grungy outfits to a dinner event. Fox, 36, wore a pair of cut-out snakeskin leggings and a low-cut army green tank top. She was also carrying a brown-colored see-through clutch that she used to transport her wallet and other necessities.

Although it was a staple in her closet, Fox's racy top made headlines due to its revealing cut. After posting a steamy Instagram carousel from Beyoncé's 41st birthday on September 11, Jennifer's Body singer fans suspected that she had her breast implants redone, as reported by Page Six. Fox's sparkly hot pants and skimpy bikini top caused quite a stir in the images.

In contrast, 32-year-old MGK sported a vampiric menswear ensemble of a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants, and a maroon vinyl trench coat that reached the floor. The Transformers actor and the Mainstream Sellout musician were fashion experts both down to their matching plush bucket hats, hers in cherry red and his in black.

The couple looked like a spitting image of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the ultimate superstars of '90s fashion, who were also fond of matching their hats.

The two first met in March of 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which marks the beginning of their romantic relationship. Even though filming had to be halted because of the epidemic, the actors were seen hanging around afterward.

In January 2022, two years after the couple made their relationship Instagram public under a banyan tree in July 2020, MGK proposed to Fox.

He announced the emerald and diamond ring in an Instagram video. The emerald is her birthstone, and the diamond is mine, and they are placed on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together like two halves of the same soul to form the mysterious heart that is our love. I know tradition calls for a single ring, but I designed this one with Stephen Webster to be two. He dated it "1-11-2022."