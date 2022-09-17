Dan Reynolds, Of Imagine Dragons, Has Announced That He And His Wife, Aja Volkman, Are No Longer Together

The lead vocalist for Imagine Dragons made the announcement on Twitter on Friday that the band had once again parted ways with their longtime partner, despite the fact that they had reconciled publicly after their breakup in 2018 and had been openly trying to work things out.

It pains me to say this, but Aja and I have decided to go our separate ways after spending many happy years together. Reynolds, who is 35, is the author. Our number one goal in life is to provide a good example for our children by being wonderful parents.

He continued by saying, "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care during these many years."

Arrow Eve, 10, Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2, are Reynolds and Volkman's four children together. Reynolds is 42 years old, and Volkman is the same age.

The couple was married for the first time in March 2011, but seven years later, in April 2018, the musician and the frontwoman for the band Nico Vega revealed that they were splitting up for the first time after what they described as "seven great years together."

In the midst of their first separation, Reynolds stated that their children would continue to be the most important thing in both of their lives and that they would continue to be co-parented by both of them with all of their love. As a family, we are working through this challenge, and I ask that you please respect our need for privacy during this time.

In the end, Volkman and Reynolds got back together a little less than a year later, and Volkman revealed in a post that she made in January 2019 that the couple was working on repairing their relationship.