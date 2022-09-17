Mariah Carey And Millie Bobby Brown Have Joined Forces For A TikTok Post Recreating The Star's Iconic "Honey" Video

25 years after the release of her Honey music video, the Grammy-winning artist worked with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to recapture the moment.

Carey, now 53 years old, performed the scene in which she tried to flee her kidnappers for the video. 18-year-old Brown portrayed one of them, interrogating a singer who, while being cuffed, pretended she didn't understand English by asking her questions in Spanish.

Her twins, ages 11, Moroccan and Monroe, and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, all made funny cameo appearances in the film as the gangsters who tried to intimidate her into answering their questions.

She captioned the video with the video's most recognizable line, "Go eat a buffet #honey #butterfly25." Carey reposted the video to her Twitter with the caption, "Reliving the grandeur of the Honey video with surprise guests!" #butterfly25.

Carey's sixth studio album, Butterfly, was released by Columbia Records on September 16, 1997, with the lead song "Honey." The singer made an Instagram video statement about a special 25th anniversary edition of the classic album.

It's #Butterfly25 time! Carey captioned the photo: "Celebrating 25... minutes... since the release of my favorite and possibly most personal album Starting 9/16."

The video, which was set to Butterfly's fourth track, "The Roof (Back In Time)," teased the release of eight new bonus tracks from the album's recordings, as well as 4K versions of music videos for "The Roof" and "Honey," and a documentary about the making of the "Honey" music video. The video was set to the song "Music Videos from the Album's Songs."

In addition to this, the Butterfly anniversary celebration featured vinyl and cassette tape editions of the album, as well as videos of the pop queen performing during her heyday in the '90s.