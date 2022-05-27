Channing Tatum demanded that customers be kicked out of a London restaurant. Actor Channing Tatum demanded to kick guests out of a London restaurant when he thought they were taking pictures of him. It is reported by The Sun.

Channing Tatum dined at the Louie restaurant, located in one of the central areas of London, Covent Garden. During the meal, he mistakenly thought that a group of people at the next table was filming him and gave the diners the middle finger.

"A group of six people enjoyed the meal and took pictures of each other," the source said. Channing thought they were taking a picture of him and gave them the middle finger in anger. The next moment the waiter asked them to leave."

In London, the American actor is on the set of the film the third part of "Magic Mike." Shortly before the scandal at the restaurant, Tatum quarreled with a colleague on the set of the film The Adventures of Paddington, actress Thandie Newton. Because of this, the film team had to change the heroine to Salma Hayek and reshoot the prices already filmed.

While little is known about the third film in the series, which comes ten years after the premiere of the first film in 2012, Tatum told the New York Times that it was inspired by the 90s room-com "Pretty Woman." ۔

Advertisement

We're swinging for the fence - there's never going to be another stripper film after that, "he told Outlet in March 2020.

We are trying to tell the story of the fish out of the water where it is a reverse role 'Pretty Woman' story that ends with a lot of dancing in it.