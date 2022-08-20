While Sailing In Italy, Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Engage In PDA

On Thursday, Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz were photographed boating off the coast of Positano, Italy, piling on the PDA.

Kravitz donned an orange bandeau bikini, and Tatum was decked out in all-black swimwear and a blue life jacket as they shared kisses.

Tatum appeared to perform a backflip off the yacht in some pictures as the couple stepped off the boat to go swimming in, in addition to sharing private kisses all day long.

During the entertaining afternoon, the pair was also spotted jet skiing and falling off the boat deck into the water.

The two have been seeing each other since last summer, and they are frequently seen out and about together, going on lunch dates in Brooklyn or taking walks around Central Park in Manhattan.

Channing and Kravitz's representatives did not respond to Page Six's request for comment right away.

In March, Page Six was informed by sources familiar to the actress that their affair was "becoming serious."

The source stated that "things are going fantastic with Channing, and she is really happy." He has a solid track record as a father, and she is in a good place professionally.

According to the source, Kravitz, whose parents are the actor Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, has admitted to others that she "wouldn't mind having one kid" with the former.

In a recent interview, Kravitz, 33, discussed her next film, "Pussy Island," in which her boyfriend plays the lead role. She claimed that without their work on the movie, they might not have become romantically involved.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Kravitz said of the casting and directing of Tatum, 42, in the movie, "When you make things with people, it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of able to share all of yourself."