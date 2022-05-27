Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Face Criticism for Disrespecting Italian Church Traditions

When you are a global celebrity, there is always a risk that someone will judge your actions. So the grand wedding ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has been criticized by some Internet users. Many condemned the couple for mocking the traditions of Catholicism because their triumph was saturated with the atmosphere of this Christian denomination. On Sunday, the reality TV star wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a dramatic veil that featured an image of the Virgin Mary. However, to a greater extent, she was a kind of tribute to the tattoo that her new husband made right on the top of his head.

And although the musician himself spoke publicly about his connections with the Catholic faith, it is not known for certain whether Kardashian shares his religious beliefs. Despite the fact that she very often shared in her Instagram * stories touching texts about faith, as well as quotes and passages from the Bible. "It's strange that Courtney's wedding has such a catholic "aesthetic" as the Virgin Mary ended up on her dress and wedding veil?

Of course, many fans were happy for the newlyweds, but, in their opinion, the liturgical clothes used during mass should not become something fashionable. True believers were very upset by this attitude because the image of the Blessed Mother is not compatible with a short mini, fitting every curve of the body. However, the groom himself hardly felt offended because he has a special relationship with the largest Christian church in the world.