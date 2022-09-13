Before The 2022 Emmy Awards, Sheryl Lee Ralph Experienced A Disastrous Wardrobe Malfunction

On the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, Sheryl Lee Ralph, star of the sitcom Abbott Elementary, wowed in a stylish, strapless black velvet dress with an orange overlay, but she nearly made a major fashion blunder by wearing the identical outfit as another guest.

The actress from the comedy said to the Associated Press, "A designer provided my co-star and me the identical drawing for the same gown."

After co-star Lisa Ann Walter gave Ralph a photo of the green, off-the-shoulder gown with puffy sleeves she wanted to wear to the awards event, Ralph learned of the problem while they were filming.

Ralph added, "Until about five days ago, I had no gown; I had nothing." New York City's stylish, Roberto, relayed my situation to Brandon Blackwood. Ralph, age 65, said that Blackwood stepped in and that he was in Japan, rendering the gown, on his voyage across the Pacific.

Instagram posts reveal that the designer, who is most known for his bags and other minor accessories, has designed his first-ever gown for the event.

Fans have praised the team-up, calling it "amazing," and have remarked that Ralph continues to look stunning.

Also experiencing a full circle event was her stylist Roberto Johnson, who shared it on his Instagram Stories: On the eve of my 15th anniversary of arriving in the United States, I am proud to announce that I have dressed an Emmy winner using just sarcasm and a straight face.

Ralph, who portrays Mrs. Barbara Howard, a lifelong teacher on the ABC sitcom, paired the Brandon Blackwood small purse with a diamond necklace and a long hair bedecked with jewels.

After winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph gave a moving acceptance speech that garnered widespread acclaim.

She informed the crowd, "This is what dreaming looks like to anybody who has ever had a dream and believed it wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true."