After Sheryl Lee Ralph's Victory At The Emmy Awards, Beyoncé Sent Her Fellow Dreamgirl Flowers

Actress Lauren Graham posted a photo of a bouquet of roses she received from "Break My Soul" singer Sharon Van Etten on Instagram on Saturday, following Ralph's historic Emmy triumph on Monday evening.

In a video posted online, the Abbott Elementary actress reads a note from Queen Bey that was included in a bouquet of white and yellow flowers. It's a gorgeous card, and it's addressed to the original Dreamgirl. I adore you so much, Beyoncé.

Ralph's breakthrough came when she won a Tony Award for her performance in the smash Broadway musical Dreamgirls in 1981. Beyoncé was the star of the film adaptation of the series, which was released in 2006. Deena Jones was portrayed by both of these celebrities.

Ralph was stunned after reading the card and couldn't think of anything to say. What a wonderful bouquet, she gushed.

All of you have unique hopes and aspirations, and every one of them is worthy of being realized. Ralph wrote in the caption of her photo, "Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you," while Dreamgirls played in the background.

We appreciate you, @beyonce, This is what Ralph said in the caption. Ladies, don't forget to daydream!

On Monday, Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmys by becoming the first-ever recipient of the prize for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, for her work on Abbott Elementary.

After Jackée Harry, who won 227 in 1987, the veteran of the profession became just the second Black woman to capture an Emmy in the category. Ralph appeared to relish this landmark achievement with her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

As Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers were presenting the prize to Ralph, he immediately broke out into song and sang a stanza from jazz artist Diane Reeves' 1993 song Endangered Species.