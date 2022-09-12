Ray J Makes It Clear Once And For All That Kris Jenner And Kim Kardashian Orchestrated The Iconic Leaked Tape Of Ray J And Kim

The beginning of the entire Kardashian brand can be traced back to one particular iconic turn of events; the leaking of Ray J 's and Kim Kardashian 's sex tape. There has been much speculation regarding the tape over the years with many claiming that Kris Jenner , Kim's mother was the mastermind who orchestrated the whole thing, and now Ray J has come forward saying that he has proof of the whole thing.

Ray J took to Instagram to reveal that he has proof that not only did Kris Jenner orchestrate the entire sex tape but even made them reshoot it to make Kim look better.

Ray J promised his audience that he would show the receipt of the actual contract that he signed with the Kardashian for the release of the sex tape and he did. Ray J also compared Kim's writing on the contract with some other samples of her writing to prove that it really was her who signed the contract. Ray J also showed that not only did Kim sign her own name but also signed his name to speed up the process.

Things got further heated up when Ray J pulled up messages that he had received apparently from Kanye West saying that he wants to get in touch with Ray J regarding the possibility of a second sex tape.

When Ray J tried to show DMs between him and Kim on Instagram, it turned out that Kim had blocked him, which further added weight to the claims that Ray J was making.

This entire situation has escalated once again after so many years after Kris Jenner recently appeared on the Late Late show with James Corden, where she took a lie detector test during which Corden asked her if she was behind the sex tape and she said no. The lie detector revealed she wasn't lying and Corden was pleased with the answer as obviously the show was doing it all in good fun. However, that is not how Ray J took it and he decided that it was time to have it all out in the open.

There has been no word from Kim, Kris or Kanye regarding the entire situation as of yet.