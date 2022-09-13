Ben Stiller, Along By His Daughter Ella, Looked Sharp As They Strolled The Red Carpet At The 2022 Emmy Awards

This Monday night, Ben Stiller attended the 2022 Emmy Awards with his daughter Ella Olivia Stiller. The "Severance" director and his wife Christine Taylor, who have been married for 20 years, posed for photos looking handsome in black tuxes and bow ties.

Ella wore a black strapless dress with a thigh-high split and matched the outfit with black nail paint for an opulent finish. The daughter of the Zoolander actor wore her blonde locks in a chaotic blowout, with brilliant bangs that framed her face.

Stiller, 49, and Taylor, 51, who are also parents to son Quinlin, 17, were sighted at the US Open looking closer than ever less than two weeks ago. Six months after publicly declaring their reunion, the two stars were all smiles during a date night.

The duo, who had wed in the year 2000, divorced in 2017 but later fell in love again when confined together during the COVID-19 epidemic. Ben revealed to Esquire in February that they had been split but were now back together and that they were delighted about it.

He went on to say that the unexpected reunion was a positive outcome of the epidemic and that everyone involved felt blessed by it. He also claimed that Ella had confronted him about his neglecting of her as a youngster in favor of his Hollywood career.

She can speak her mind about it rather eloquently, and it's not always something I want to hear. The actor claimed it was difficult to hear.

This is because I am not present in the ways that I observed my parents absent. He went on, saying, "I always felt, 'Well, I won't do that,'" bringing up the deaths of his famous parents, Anne Meara, in 2015 and Jerry Stiller in 2020. While Ella's criticisms were hurtful, Ben insisted that they needed to be heard.