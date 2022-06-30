Amber Heard will still appeal the libel conviction

Amber Heard is not backing down yet and is preparing to deal her ex-husband a new blow.

On Friday, the opposing legal teams gathered in a Fairfax courtroom with Judge Penny Azkarate. Instead of entering into a Settlement agreement, the actress's representatives said she would appeal the results of a six-week libel trial.

"As yesterday's congressional hearing said, you don't ask for clemency if you're innocent. And you don't drop an appeal if you know you're right," spokesman Heard said.

The meeting came just weeks after the controversial lawsuit ended on June 1. The Jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, which was eventually reduced to just over $10 million under established Virginia law, while Amber herself received $2 million in damages.

Judge Azkarat told Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actress must post a bond of $8.35 million and 6% per annum in order for the appeal to be formally heard.

However, Bredehoft has previously said that Amber is "absolutely unable" to pay for the judgment, casting doubt on her next move.

In her first post-trial interview with Dateline and its host Savannah Guthrie, the actress provided even more evidence, including a folder of notes from her therapist that could help change the court's decision in favor of the star.

But Amber herself admitted that she still loves her ex-husband, and she will continue to stick to her testimony in court "until death ."

In a previous post, The judge overseeing the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard delivered a final verdict on the case on Friday.

He literally allowed them to reach a last-minute settlement. But a spokesman for the Aquaman star has already said that the actress plans to appeal the verdict.

Advertisement

Amber has 30 days to file a notice of appeal. The Jury returned a verdict on June 1, ruling that the former spouses slandered each other. However, the decision largely tipped in Depp's favor.