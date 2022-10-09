According To Reports, Justin Bieber And Kanye West Are No Longer Pals After West Made Threats Against Bieber's Wife, Hailey

According to reports, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are no longer pals after the Yeezy CEO made online attacks against Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber.

TMZ reports that sources close to the 28-year-old vocalist of Peaches and the 25-year-old founder of Rhode Skin say they are both wounded by West's statements and believe he went too far.

And while Justin insists he's always been there for the Can't Tell Me, Nothing artist, sources say he now feels compelled to defend his wife. West criticized Hailey earlier this week for defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had criticized the designer's White Lives Matter T-shirts.

In a Tuesday Instagram Story, the model wrote to Karefa-Johnson, 31: "My respect for you goes deep, my friend. To know you is to cherish you and to work with you is an honor." the most thoughtful, creative, entertaining, and stylish.

Although Hailey did not directly mention West in her post, the latter nevertheless took offense and responded with an Instagram photo that has since been deleted. Hey, did I get dropped again??? Please, Justin [Bieber], let me know.

In a subsequent post, the Heartless rapper attacked Hailey's appearance, suggesting that she had plastic surgery.

That cheesy Gigi Hadid with the nose job is what they're after. Referring to Gigi Hadid's dislike of his White Lives Matter tees and Hailey Baldloose's support for an "obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant," West wrote.

The Jesus Walks rapper then posted a screenshot of an old news story from 2016 about the rumors of Hailey and Drake's relationship, along with the statement, "Get your girl before I get upset." So you must like me if you're my friend.

The Biebers, who have been wedded since 2018, reportedly feel that West overstepped the bounds of decency because Hailey never directly addressed him in her support of her pal. Furthermore, they state that she did not get a rhinoplasty.