Kid Cudi Has Hinted That His Rapping Days May Be Coming To An End

In a recent interview for First We Feast's Hot One's series, Cudi discussed his future intentions while munching on some spicy wings.

The 38-year-old Day 'n' Nite musician (actual name: Scott Mescudi) was inspired by the longevity of artists like Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, and Eminem when host Sean Evans brought up the topic of aging in the rap scene.

Unfortunately, I don't think I've what it takes to compete with them. I'm unsure if I want to continue making music and releasing albums for much longer. The artist recently released Entergalactic, his seventh studio album, and the soundtrack of his animated Netflix special of the same name. I'm about to wrap up my exploration of Kid Cudi's music and culture.

Cudi has been booming since his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, with singles including "Memories" featuring David Guetta and "The Scotts" featuring Travis Scott, as well as with his 2018 album Kids See Ghosts, a collaboration with Kanye West.

While Cudi has been acting for almost a decade, his roles in Don't Look Up and X have catapulted his film career in recent years. Along with Entergalactic, he has five other films in various stages of development that feature him: Crater, Silent Night, Teddy, September 17th, and Real Life.

Cudi added on Hot Ones, "I'm inquisitive to see what else I can accomplish," before outlining a surprising potential career path for himself in the future. I've been giving this some thought, and I realized it sounds like a crazy concept I had back in high school. However, one day working in a kindergarten classroom might be fun. And continue in this manner for at least three years.