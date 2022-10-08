Taylor Swift Reveals The Full Midnights Tracklist Of 13 Songs

During her TikTok series titled "Midnights Mayhem with Me," which took place on Friday night, Taylor Swift unofficially revealed the remaining five song titles for the upcoming album Midnights, bringing the total number of songs on the album to 13.

It has been confirmed that Lana Del Rey will make a cameo appearance on Snow on the Beach, which is the fourth track on the album. This ensures the speculations that the two artists are collaborating on a project, which was spurred in part by a group selfie that was shared earlier this year. Today is a monumental day for fans of both Jack Antonoff collaborators and collaborators in general.

Swift stated in the final film that the launch of her tracklist had been "genuinely chaotic" and that she had "enjoyed every second" of it after sharing each song using a random draw from a bingo cage. "It's been truly chaotic," Swift added. I'm grateful that you decided to travel with me on this adventure. It has been very crazy.

After watching an episode of Mad Men, Taylor Swift was inspired to name her new album "Lavender Haze," as she revealed at her announcement of the album's title on Friday. In a clip she posted on Instagram, she then alluded that the single was apparently inspired by her romance with the actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift stated that she and her boyfriend have had to avoid strange stories and tabloid-type material during their six-year relationship but that they choose to ignore it. And so, this song is about the act of looking the other way to safeguard the essential things in life.

The album will include the songs "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Anti-Hero," "Snow on the Beach," "You're On Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Vigilante S—-," "Bejeweled," "Labyrinth," "Karma," "Sweet Nothing," and "Mastermind," among other songs.

Swift revealed on Sunday that the third track on the album, titled "Anti-Hero," is what she considers to be one of her all-time favorite songs that she has ever written.