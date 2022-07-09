Tom Holland, with a new hairstyle, tried on the image in the spirit of the 1970s

Actor to play a character with multiple personality disorder. Tom Holland was spotted filming the new series The Crowded Room in New York.

For the lead role, the 26-year-old actor changed his hair and sported a 1970s-inspired look, consisting of a dark green long-sleeve, blue straight-leg jeans, and lace-up boots. In between takes on the streets of Manhattan, Tom threw on a beige sweatshirt with a polo collar.

A Crowded Room is an Apple TV+ series that explores the stories of those who have labored with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.

The storyline of Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) is based on the true story of Billy Milligan, who suffered from dissociative identity disorder and was the first person to be forgiven of a crime by reason of insanity.

The picture is notable not only for its intriguing plot but also for its stellar cast. The cast was joined by Emmy Rossum, who will play Danny Candy's mother, and Amanda Seyfried, who was cast as a clinical psychologist.

Filming for the series began on March 31, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

In a previous post, The caption to the picture testifies to the feelings of the 25-year-old actress: "Happy birthday to the one who makes me the happiest."

Tom was not slow to react to the post of his beloved by putting three emoji hearts under the congratulation. Almost 20 million Zendaya fans liked the picture, including celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Naomi Campbell.

Apparently, the lovers celebrated the holiday in New York, where Tom Holland is filming the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Recall that the rumors about the relationship between the British actor and the American actress were confirmed in July last year when photos appeared on the Web in which Tom and Zendaya kissed.