The Weird Al Biography Starring Daniel Radcliffe Has Released Its First Trailer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's debut trailer was released on Monday. And in typical Weird Al form, the Daniel Radcliffe-starring movie aims to present a distinctive perspective on the biographical subgenre.

Before disclosing his longtime dream to his buddies, Radcliffe's Yankovic states in the trailer, "I'm sick of people thinking I'm some sort of joke." I've wanted to write original lyrics to an existing song my entire life.

From there, we watch as Yankovic starts to write "My Bologna," a 1983 song he wrote as a spoof of The Knack's 1979 hit "My Sharona." Soon, Yankovic is being supported by large crowds, and Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna visits him at his estate.

According to a mocking press release issued earlier this year, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which is being produced by Funny or Dies and Tango and will be available to stream on The Roku Channel, will take viewers on an unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

The documentary is unreserved in its examination of every aspect of Yankovic's life, from his quick ascent to popularity with early singles like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" through his notoriously promiscuous relationships with celebrities.

Weird Al's wicked and scandalous life is now being revealed to the world, and I'm pleased to do it. Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a great duty that I don't take lightly, Radcliffe stated at the time.

Weird Al gave the Harry Potter alum his approval earlier this year, claiming that he was overjoyed that Daniel Radcliffe will be playing him in a statement.

On September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, directed by Eric Appel, will have its international premiere. Along with Jimmy Walker Jr., Toby Huss, Rainn Wilson, Quinta Brunson, Julianne Nicholson, and Rainn Wilson also star. Beginning on Friday, November 4, you may watch it only on The Roku Channel.