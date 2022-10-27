The Relationship Between Rosie O'Donnell And Aimee Hauer Has Ended

After dating for over six months, Rosie O'Donnell and TikToker Aimee Hauer have decided to end their relationship, Page Six has learned exclusively. We learned on Wednesday from a reliable source that the 60-year-old former co-host of The View and the 43-year-old massage therapist is no longer together.

While O'Donnell has been silent about the breakup on her social media accounts, Hauer has made multiple references to it in the videos she posted to TikTok.

On September 30, the social media star shared a compilation of clips to her page that showed her presumably attempting to cope with the feelings brought on by the end of her relationship by doing things such as sobbing or stocking up on snacks.

Hauer said in the video's description, "Yes, we got divorced." I loved her BIG big. 😞😢 This one is going to create a lasting impression.

Trying to make sense of each feeling as it arises. Experiencing those emotions. THANK YOU to the people I come from. You are well aware of your identity. The awesomeness around me humbles me, and I am sincerely thankful. 🤟🏼😘. I'm capable of overcoming challenges. ❤️‍🩹

Hauer responded to a comment made by a troll who said that Rosie O'Donnell has a good head on her shoulder for kicking people like you to the streets in a video uploaded to YouTube on October 10.

She did not give a straight response to the allegation of the split, but instead, she joked, "Just the one shoulder?" …. Have you had a good head on one shoulder?

O'Donnell was the one who ended the relationship, given the lovelorn films that Hauer posted online. On the other hand, the Now and Then actor was gushing about her former girlfriend on The Howard Stern Show as recently as September.

I decided to view a few of her movies, and each time I did, I couldn't help but grin and think to myself, "This lady is flawless." O'Donnell remarked, "Look at her; she is so cheerful and eager and brilliant, and she has a light radiating from her."