The Director Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom James Wan Faces A Nine-Month Launch Postponement

A few DC movies will require a longer wait before they can be seen in theatres. Shazam! and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's directors, as well as Shazam! After their premiere dates were moved to later in 2023, Fury of the Gods protested.

According to Variety, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now debut on March 17, 2023, pushing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's release date to December 2023. The original release date for the Shazam! The sequel in theatres this year was December 21.

On display through October 21 is the DC film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. James Wan, who directed 2018 original, announced the revised date for the film's debut on Instagram on Wednesday. He also revealed some of the project's concept art.

"I appreciate that it's a December launch like the previous one since I'm a little paranoid," Wan penned. I really need time to finish it properly, but here is a short peek of some artwork into the vast, epic universe we're making.

He continued, writing: "These pictures only scratch the surface of the film; we haven't even seen the bizarre and amazing people and creatures from this realm. You'll have to wait a little while longer, but I can't wait to show."

Shazam! David F. Sandberg, the director of Fury of the Gods, tweeted the information on Wednesday.

"The movie will be finished in a few weeks, so I'm an anxious bastard who genuinely wants to watch it as soon as possible, but the decision is reasonable given that Avatar was taking up all IMAX/PLF screens. Fury of the Gods is a huge film that ought to be watched in theatres! "He composed.

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 smash hit Avatar: The Way of Water, debuts in theatres on December 16.