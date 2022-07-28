After Being Struck Head-On By A Motorcycle, Jason Momoa Barely Survived

Jason Momoa was in grave danger when he and a motorcycle rider collided in Topanga on Sunday. After midnight, the actor cruised around suburban Los Angeles in his 1970 Oldsmobile.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Vitaly Avagimyan had crossed the double yellow line on Old Topanga Canyon Road. Jason Momoa’s automobile was “directly in the line of” a 2012 Honda that belonged to a 21-year-old. According to the report, Avagimyan struck the front left side of the actor’s automobile and was flung off the motorcycle.

Jason Momoa Does Not Allow His Kids To Do This And Fans Are Shocked

Vitaly remained uninjured, while the Aquaman star suffered only minor, non-life-threatening wounds due to the mishap. Avagimyan was transferred by EMS to Northridge Hospital at that crucial moment after Momoa halted the vehicle and dialed 911.

The actor hasn’t spoken to the media yet, but he’s happy with how everything turned out.

On the professional front, Jason’s next project is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set for publication in March 2023. The actor reappears for the third season of his AppleTV+ program See.

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split Up After 5 Years Of Marriage

A similar trailer was made available over the weekend in preparation for the show’s comeback next month. This time in the series, the actor’s persona will be seen standing up for his family.

In a previous post, The moment we turn our attention away from “Aquaman” saying goodbye to his loving wife, a new surprise is revealed. Jason Momoa is still single for the second time this year after dating Eiza Gonzalez for just four months before their relationship ended the same way.

They simply are quite different individuals, a source claimed on Tuesday. The second insider nevertheless gave the followers hope that they may potentially rekindle such delicate emotions.

Advertisement

“Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez dated secretively for a while before becoming public, and they deeply love one another. However, they are in different stages of life, according to a celebrity friend.