Rihanna Dresses Revealingly For A Date With A$AP Rocky In A Leather Miniskirt

Three months after the pop star's son was born, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky took to the New York City streets on Wednesday night.

They were seen at Richie Akiva's newest members-only hangout, The Ned, where a spy reported that they "looked mellow and certainly happy." She was gorgeous.

The 34-year-old singer dazzled in a mint green leather miniskirt and matching silk shirt, which she opened low enough to view her black lace bra.

Dark sunglasses, a pair of strappy black heels, and heavy gold jewelry were the finishing touches for Rihanna's ensemble.

In a black tank top, coordinating black pants, and a diamond necklace, Rocky, 33, kept things casual.

The couple was welcomed by Akiva when they came, and after Ned's Club closed, they reportedly ended up on the roof there.

Afterward, the couple headed home with their infant son while walking hand in hand. As they were seen out on the town the previous night, the couple appears to be managing their social lives and parental responsibilities with ease.

In contrast to A$AP, who wore an enormous T-shirt and blue Gucci pants ($1,300), the "Love on the Brain" singer went for a more tomboyish look for her date-night ensemble on Tuesday. She wore an oversized football jersey with checkered Marni pants ($1,190) and Adidas x Gucci clogs ($1,250).

When it comes to her maternity fashion, Rihanna never skipped a beat—not even while she was expecting.

The inventor of Fenty Beauty, who just debuted a makeup line inspired by ketchup, redefined pregnancy fashion with her striking appearances.

"When I learned, I was expecting, and I told myself there was no way I was going to shop in the maternity section. Sorry, but dressing up is too much fun. Because my body is changing, I'm not going to let that portion go away," the "Umbrella" singer said in an April interview with Vogue about her pregnancy fashion choices.