The 1930s-Set Film Starring Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix Will Focus On Envy, Deceit, And Violence

It was confirmed by FilmNation that Mara, 37, and Phoenix, 47, who made their red carpet debut as a pair at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, will play lead roles in director Pawel Pawlikowski's upcoming film. Mara is 37 years old, and Phoenix is 47 years old. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the movie is now being worked on under The Island.

According to several media outlets, the movie is a thriller based on true events. It tells the tale of a couple in the 1930s who wanted to reside on a secluded island until they became a tabloid paper phenomenon. This results in the entrance of a self-styled countess who plans to establish a hotel on the island.

As sexual adultery, treachery, and ultimately murder occurs among the island intruders, intimidation tactics break out between the noblewoman and the American couple, according to a synopsis of the film that THR published.

According to Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation, Pawel Pawlikowski is currently one of the most talented directors working in the film industry today. The fact that Pawel is delivering this story of envy, treachery, and murder in the Garden of Eden is exactly what we all require to entice spectators to return to the theater.

The first time that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara interacted was in 2012, on the set of the film Her, in which Mara portrayed Phoenix's ex-wife. Phoenix shared in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019 that he initially believed Mara did not like him at all, but it came out that she was simply timid.

He told her at the time that she was the only female whose profile he had ever looked up on the internet. We were just buddies, e-mail friends. I had never done that before. Never looked a female up on the internet.