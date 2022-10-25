Hollywood Actor Leslie Jordan Passed Away At Age 67

Page Six was informed by a representative for Leslie Jordan that the actress passed away early Monday morning following an automobile accident. He was 67.

It was later hypothesized that the famous comedian was driving in Hollywood when he experienced some kind of major condition, which caused him to lose control of his BMW and smash it into the wall of a building.

The actor who starred in American Horror Story was also recognized for his roles in the television shows Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, and Call Me Kat.

The death of Jordan was initially reported by TMZ, which was the first to do so. However, as a result of his hilarious and touching videos that went popular on social media, Jordan's notoriety increased during the outbreak of the epidemic. In the end, he increased the number of people who follow him on Instagram from 50,000 to 5.8 million, where it presently sits.

The small actor captured many of his boring everyday routines in the movies told in his Southern drawl. These activities ranged from the actor's attempts to follow an exercise program to his morning breakfast routines, which may involve watching pornographic videos.

During his fairly depressing breakfast broadcast, he admonished viewers by saying, "Oh, don't you dare criticize me." You guys are going out and doing it. At the very least, I can watch it. It is superior to CNN in every way.

In an interview with Page Six, Jordan, who is out as gay, quipped that he had always been aware of his sexual orientation. He shared with us that he was born having "fallen out of the womb and landed on Mother's high heels."

During his tenure, Jordan was open and honest about his struggles with substance misuse, including the DUI that was the turning point in his decision to quit drinking and using drugs.

He told us that anyone having trouble quitting drinking should try going to the Twin Towers, which is the LA Men's Jail; he said it would help them become sober.