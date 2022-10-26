Following The Postponement Of Multiple Tour Dates, Imagine Dragon Frontman Dan Reynolds Provided A Shirtless Health Update

The 35-year-old frontman for the band Imagine Dragons posted a shirtless selfie on his Instagram Story over the weekend, giving the impression that his previous health problems were behind him. While sporting a knee brace, Reynolds captioned the shot with "health and recovery."

Due to Reynolds's LCL sprain in his knee, hemorrhaging voice cords, and a nodule, his band had to postpone numerous gigs scheduled for last week. They mentioned that his doctor had cautioned him against going out at the moment because he could rupture his vocal cords.

We've played fewer than a dozen performances in our twelve years as a band. The band released a statement explaining that they had to postpone the shows because they "simply can't give you the concert you want and deserve right now." They hoped their fans would understand how difficult it was for them to decide to do so.

Reynolds previously stated to PEOPLE that the extended three-year sabbatical caused by the COVID-19 pandemic following the conclusion of their Evolve World Tour in 2019 was very much appreciated.

According to his August comments, he had been "quite worn out" while traveling. Before contracting COVID, I had reached a point where I would confidently take the stage in front of a crowd of 100,000 people, but by the time I concluded the show, I would feel empty. You realize you do not belong there as soon as you reach that point. So I had to take a breather to rediscover my passion for concert-going.

The Grammy winner also discussed his struggles with depression and the autoimmune disorders of ankylosing spondylitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as his strategies for maintaining his health while performing on the road.

The second leg of Imagine Dragons' Mercury World Tour, which will begin in Zallaq, Bahrain, on January 24, 2023, has been announced.