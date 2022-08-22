Pregnant At The Pool, Heather Rae Young Honors Tarek El Moussa's B'Day

The 41-year-old former Flip or Flop contestant and the pregnant TV personality celebrated his birthday together as a growing family. The couple revealed earlier this year that they are expecting their first baby.

"Happy birthday to the man who has had my heart for all time, my genuine soulmate. Heather wrote on Instagram, "To the finest partner I could ever ask for, the best daddy, my best friend, the most committed and hardworking man I know, the kindest and caring person. Words aren't enough to express how grateful I am to call you my partner and the father of our son, as well as Tay and Bray. I now know what true joy is, thanks to you.

I love the life we've created together, and there is honestly no one I would choose to spend my later years with more than you, she concluded. Every day should make you feel special, but I really hope that today will. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

Tarek received numerous gifts over the couple's Sunday celebrations, including a set of onesies for the newborn. In order to reflect her husband's initials, Heather took pictures of her man holding up grey clothing with the letters "TEM" and another with the words "Baby Griswold."

The HGTV star and the formerly Playboy model, who wed in October 2021, revealed in July that they have Tarek's third child, their first child together.

She said of her stepchildren this month: "They've been seeking a little brother, well, another little brother. Despite the fact that they already have one [Hudson, a 2-year-old that Hall shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead], they have desired a second child. They are, therefore, thrilled.

Taylor was sobbing; I believe more than I was, she continued. I was hopping instead of jumping. I was positive our child would be a girl. I was mentally ready for it. I exclaimed, "No way!" when I saw the blue shoot out of that cannon.