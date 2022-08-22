Three Years After Becoming Engaged, Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Got Married

After being engaged for more than three years, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland finally said "I do" on Saturday in California.

The "Bachelorette" star, 38, and the actress, 31, finally made it to the aisle over the weekend after twice having to delay their big day.

Sofia Vergara, 50, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, Julie Bowen, 52, and Nolan Gould, 23, were among the co-stars of Hyland who joined the private wedding.

Vergara took her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez, as her date, according to social media pictures from the celebrity-studded nuptials, which was held at a California vineyard.

His husband, Justin Mikita, accompanied Ferguson in the interim.

"Yay! Just…yay. Bowen posted a photo of herself with Gould and Ferguson took at what seemed to be a pre-wedding party, "I love my fake family. In October 2017, Hyland, who gained notoriety for her role as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom, began dating the "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender.

The couple was scheduled to exchange vows in August 2020 after he eventually proposed in July 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their wedding. On the day of their planned nuptials, Hyland posted a series to Instagram titled "A couple, an epidemic, & a delayed wedding."

"Today was the day that we were to get married. Instead, we sipped wine and snapped photos. @wellsadams, you have my undying love. The "bridal shower of [her] dreams" took place back in June, and she eventually celebrated with her closest friends.

She posted a picture of a bespoke clutch that said "Mrs. Adams" in gold lettering and the caption "Soooooo I officially had my bridal shower yesterday" to her Instagram Story at the time.

She was joined by her "long time friend" Vanessa Hudgens, EDM producer GG Magree, "Grey's Anatomy" alum Kimberly Daugherty, Natalie Joy, the model fiancée of former "Bachelor" Nick Viall, actress Ashley Newbrough, and Mikita.