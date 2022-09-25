Post Malone Called Off His Performance Minutes Before It Was Scheduled To Begin Due To A Breathing Problem

Post Malone has decided not to perform at his performance that was scheduled to take place in Boston. The singer canceled the gig just one hour before it was scheduled to start, and he was admitted to the hospital less than a week after suffering a serious injury while performing.

The Better Now singer wrote in a statement uploaded to Twitter in the evening on Saturday that she is having difficulty breathing and that there is a sensation similar to a stabbing ache anytime she breathes or moves. We have been taken to the hospital, but I cannot perform tonight due to the pain that I am experiencing. I'm so f–king sorry.

When Malone, who is 27 years old, was performing in St. Louis last week, he was heading down a ramp when he stepped into a hole that wasn't adequately covered. The fall was very painful for Malone. His entire body, including his face, was slammed against the ground, and the video shows him lying there while he scribbles in agony.

He continued the presentation even though it was abundantly evident that something was wrong by Saturday.

My typical wake-up time while on tour is four in the afternoon, and when I did so today, I was greeted by a cracking sound on the right side of my body. He wrote that although he felt great the night before, he couldn't believe how different he felt today compared to how he had felt in the past.

He promised to reschedule the show that was going to take place at TD Garden. However, after falling onstage during his show in St. Louis on Saturday night, Post Malone required immediate medical attention and had to be attended to by paramedics.

In the middle of his performance at the Enterprise Center, while he was singing Circles, several of his followers posted videos of the embarrassing wipeout on various social media platforms.