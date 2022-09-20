Post Malone Sustains An Injury To The Ribs As He Falls On Stage During Concert

A video has recently surfaced on the internet from Post Malone 's concert in St. Louis, Missouri on the 17th of September. It shows Post Malone performing his song circles when he suddenly falls through a hole in the stage and has the wind knocked of him. After the fall, Malone lays there for several minutes in pain before media teams rush in to check up on him.

Post Malone falls hard at St. Louis show😳 Video courtesy of Zachary Bukhshtaber pic.twitter.com/jsLUTJJ6iD — Kevin C. Johnson (@kevincjohnson) September 18, 2022

The opening in the stage was the place from where Post Malone's guitar was previously lowered under the stage, but apparently Malone forgot that the opening had not been covered just yet.

The rapper was taken away by the media team for a check up but he promised that he would return and as per his promise, 15 minutes later, he did return to perform multiple songs, but ultimately he did have to cut his show slightly short as even during these performances, he was seen clutching on to his ribs, showing that he was in significant pain. Post Malone apologized to the fans and according to reports even though he ended the show he still stayed on the stage for some time signing autographs for fans.

A day later, Malone took to Twitter to give his fans an update on his health and also to apologize to them for cutting the show short.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

In the video, Malone began by saying, "Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass."

He further went to explain the incident saying, "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand, it goes down. There's this big ass hole so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass ... winded me pretty good."

The rapper also clarified that the medical professionals had cleared him and he will be continuing the tour.

He also made a promise to the people of St. Louis to make up for this in the following words:

"Next time I'm around, we're going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs."