On the eve of the wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went on vacation to Italy. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker are getting ready to tie the knot. However, before an important event with close friends and family, the star of the TV show joined the drummer on a yacht in Portofino. The Couple exchanged kisses and relaxed in the sun, enjoying the picturesque Italian landscapes.

The newly-made spouse tenderly expresses her feelings in the most unobtrusive way. So, she wore a T-shirt with the logo of his group Blink-182 along with black leggings and sunglasses, and the musician was shirtless, exposing his many tattoos. The company of lovers was made up of Courtney's children from past unions - 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Rain. It is not yet completely clear whether her former Scott Disick, who gave the star happy heirs, will be on the guest lists.

One thing we know for sure is that the famous family will not miss the long-awaited wedding of the 43-year-old beauty. Mom Kris Jenner was already walking around the deck in a long transparent black dress with a star print. And soon, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner should join her. The gentle ceremony will take place at the Castello Brown, overlooking the harbor of Portofino. However, among other things, the Couple is planning a special reception at home in Los Angeles.

In a tender black-and-white photoshoot from the scene, the Couple made it clear that they would be together until "death does them part. " After so many years, Courtney has finally found family happiness, and her engagement ring will be a reminder of these beautiful days for a long time to come.