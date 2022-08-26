Olivia Wilde Talks About Having Custody Papers Handed To Her On-Stage At CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde has been having a rough time because of her split with her ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress had to go through a highly controversial moment at CinemaCon when the custody papers regarding the children she shares with Sudeikis were handed to her on stage, while she was presenting her movie, Don't Worry Darling.

The moment was widely discussed and of course, criticized but only recently has Olivia Wilde herself opened up about it while speaking to Variety on the matter. Olivia expressed how upsetting the incident was for her in the following words:

"I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted. . . . But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."

Olivia continued explaining that as difficult as the moment was for her, it was actually her 2 kids that she was worried about who would one day have to know about it.

"The only people who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that's really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for."

Olivia also addressed that something like that couldn't just randomly happen and it was probably thought through:

"In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary."

Olivia recently filed a request to the court to dismiss Sudeikis' custody appeal and it was approved but Olivia says she gets judged quite a lot for her actions which is tough:

"The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness. When people see me not with my kids, it's always 'How dare she.' I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f*cking hero."