There Are Rumors That Charli D'Amelio And Her Mother, Heidi D'Amelio, Will Go On 'Dancing With The Stars' In Season 31

According to TMZ, Heidi, 50, and Charli, 18, have been chosen to appear in the new season of the dancing competition show, which premieres on Disney+ next month.

They'll "appear as different contenders," contending against one another in the hopes of taking home the coveted mirrorball trophy, the outlet claims.

With their enormous fan following and TikTok dancing prowess, Charli and Heidi will probably have a distinct advantage in the ballroom. Not to mention the added help from Charli's boyfriend, Landon Barker, Travis Barker's son, and Dixie D'Amelio, her sister.

Charli has also collaborated with "DWTS" judge Derek Hough and his sister, former judge Julianne Hough, who is also a former professional. During the March premiere of the "Step Into... the Movies" special, the three joined forces for a "Dirty Dancing" tribute.

After formerly airing on ABC, the sitcom will officially shift to Disney+ in Season 31. Returning co-host, Tyra Banks will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro, the winner of Season 19.

"I'm very thrilled. Being asked to co-host the show with Tyra and join the fantastic cast of dancers and friends is an honor. It's very special for me to be able to perform with them and to be a part of that family once more, Ribiero said to People after the news.

"I mean, at this point, these dancers are my buddies. Outside of that show, we actually all hang together and chat. The streaming service will launch "DWTS" on September 19 without commercial interruption.

