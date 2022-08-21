Kid Cudi Talks About His Fallout With Kanye West

Kanye West has had a rough few years. He has lost plenty in his life, and his sanity might be one of those things. He lost his long-time wife, model and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian with whom he shares 4 children. The two recently announced their divorce. Kim went on to date comedian Pete Davidson after the split and that development made Kanye lose anyone in his circles who was friends with Pete. One of those people turned out to be Kid Cudi .

Kid Cudi has been a long-time collaborator and friend of Kanye West but he, unfortunately, also shared a relationship with Pete Davidson. When Kim started dating Pete, Kanye went on a rampage for everyone in his circles to openly denounce Pete, however, Cudi refused to partake. This made Kanye angry and made him openly say that he is no longer friends with Kid Cudi and that Kid Cudi will not be featuring on Kanye's next album Donda 2.

Kid Cudi addressed the issue back then in a small tweet saying he did not want to be on Donda anyway but now, in an interview with Esquire Magazine, Cudi has addressed Kanye much more directly and thoroughly, in the following words:

“I’m not one of your kids. “I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this sh*t had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f*****g problem. You need to own up to your sh*t like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Kid Cudi further went on to explain that Kanye's actions and words meddled with his mental health and he had no room in his life for that:

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f****d-up sh*t. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

It does not look like Cudi and Kanye are going to be back on speaking terms any time soon.