The fourth day of the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has already passed, and the Duchess of Cambridge does not show any signs of fatigue and continues to delight fans with stylish images.

From a party at the palace to the trooping the color parade this holiday weekend, Kate proved that she could boldly carry the title of one of the most stylish ladies of the royal family.

To watch the gilded carriage, accompanied by an orchestra and artists, drive through the streets of London, Kate wore a crimson Stella McCartney dress with long accent sleeves and unusual soft pleats at the chest. Many of her outfits reminded me of the bright costumes of Queen Elizabeth II.

In any case, the wife of Prince William looked gorgeous and cheerful against the background of the gray metropolitan sky. She styled her hair in signature elastic waves and did not forget to smile and greet the guests.

Earlier in the day, the Duchess shared photos of herself and young Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte baking Cakes for the people of Cardiff to enjoy at a street party.

Kate covered the cakes with icing while the kids got busy decorating. Britons loved these personal shots as they showed the Duchess's homely side and created an air of simplicity amid the pomp of the official events in the Platinum Anniversary schedule.

In a previous post, The whole world is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II; what gifts the monarch has not received during this time: the opening of a new London metro line, "Elizabeth Line," meeting her granddaughter Lilibet, Tea drinking with the cult character Paddington Bear, A Karabakh horse of a rare breed named Shohrat from the president Azerbaijan, as well as many other memorable gifts and congratulations from loving subjects and leaders of other countries.