Following the example of Johnny Depp Brad Pitt wants to sue Angelina Jolie

The actor accuses his ex-wife of wanting to harm him and arbitrariness with common property.

Outraged, Brad Pitt is determined to file a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in the French winery Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without notifying him of the deal.

Pitt claims that his ex-wife caused irreparable harm to the business with this deal solely out of a desire to harm him in retaliation for the fight for child custody.

According to Pitt, the new owner not only spoils the reputation of the brand in connection with the events taking place in the world but also complicates the management of the vineyard.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old actor intends to ask the court to annul the agreement under which Jolie's share was transferred to a company controlled by Shefler and to oblige his ex-wife to compensate him for damages in connection with this transaction.

Pitt also claims the sale violates a 2008 deal to buy the 1,000-acre estate for $28.4 million, which has now skyrocketed to $164 million because Jolie paid a smaller portion of the asking price, about 40% of the deal.

According to Pitt, he put much more effort and money into making the winery profitable.

Pitt also claims that there was an agreement between him and his ex-wife that they would not sell their shares without the consent of the other party. However, the ex-wife did not notify him, making a deal with Shefler in October 2021.

Recall that the relationship between the couple began in 2004 on the set of the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2014, the actors got married, and in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, which led to a long legal battle that lasted until 2022. Last May, Pitt received joint custody of their minor children: Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and Vivien and Knox, 13. Angelina and Brad are also the parents of 20-year-old Maddox.