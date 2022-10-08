Kanye West Has Claimed That His Instagram Rants Serve As A Spiritual Purification Ritual

Kanye West has spoken out about the criticism he receives after posting controversial content online, calling it a "cleaning ritual."

He likened his Instagram rants to getting a colonic during an interview with Tucker Carlson, explaining that both help him eliminate emotional and mental waste that could otherwise accelerate the aging process.

In the second half of his interview with the Fox anchor, which aired on Friday night, he stated, "When I have innovative procedures, if I raise my voice on Instagram, it's a colonic, and people can say. Oh, this what you're doing is poisonous."

Sometimes I recognize a certain degree of tyranny and think, "I'm not going to let you guys murder me. He said that the Kardashian-Jenners, in particular, are the ones who purportedly mistreat him and that he often has to resort to acting out to get their attention.

To have any sayo over what my children do, he said, I have to act like a complete ass among all the other members in the clan who also have children under their care.

Since he and Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, split up in February 2021, they have been battling to best raise their four children, North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3. The rapper, 45, has made sure everyone knows about their fight by writing about it on social media.

Specifically, he has a problem with the fact that he only gets to see his kids 20% of the time, while Kardashian is responsible for them 80% of the time and with the fact that she chooses their school. She has been opposed to Ye's insistence that their children attend his Donda Academy and the school she chose.