Despite Rumors To The Contrary, Eva Mendes Has Stated That She Will Continue Acting

The actress claims she has never stopped performing, even though her last film appearance was over seven and a half years ago.

The two-time Oscar nominee and mother-of-two, who has been married to Ryan Gosling since 2011, addressed rumors that she had resigned from the entertainment industry on Friday through Instagram.

In a video montage, Mendes, now 48, shared news articles about her long hiatus from the entertainment industry, writing in the commentary that she had prioritized her family.

She has two kids, Esmerelda, eight, and Amada, six, and she has said, "I wanted to be home with my babies." Thankfully, her other business activities made that more possible than acting.

Gosling, now 41 years old, directed the fantasy thriller Lost River, in which the entrepreneur, investor, and celebrity ambassador last appeared as an actor in 2015.

She claimed on Instagram that subsequent roles offered did not meet her expectations because of the film. She commented, "Lost River was a dream production and a challenging act to follow because I was not excited by the traditional roles offered to me at the time."

The purpose of this piece is... That story needs to change, she decided. That's why I've never given up.

The star of "Hitch" spoke out earlier this year about the conditions under which she would return to the screen after an absence of nearly eight years. On the other hand, she did voice a character in an episode of the Australian animated kids' show Bluey in the previous year.

As she admitted on The View in March, "I have such a short list of things I will do." I might have done it if it was a fun project before kids, but now I won't undertake anything involving violence or sexuality.