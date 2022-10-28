Josh Flagg, Who Is In A Relationship With Andrew Beyer, Is Considering Getting Married Again

The star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, who is 37 years old, revealed in an exclusive new interview with Page Six that he is already considering proposing to his partner and coworker Andrew Beyer, who is 23 years old also works in real estate.

During the promotion of his new book, The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation, he stated: "I don't think I would date anybody that I didn't want to live the rest of my life with because that's just otherwise biding time.

Flagg continues, "Recently, one of my extremely close friends told me they have no plans to marry their fiancée." I'm like, Why have you been spending the last five years as a group? You don't want to work together, do you? What are you holding out for exactly? What exactly is the point? You can't be getting younger.

In April, just one month after Page Six revealed that the Bravolebrity was splitting his husband, Bobby Boyd, Flagg and Beyer made their relationship official on Insta.

Reflecting on his connection with Boyd, 36, who also specialized in residential estate and starred on MDLLA, Flagg tells us that in his prior relationship, everything was a conflict, and everything was, you know, competing with him. Boyd is also involved in the real estate industry.

Andrew's attitude is basically, "I couldn't care less." I want nothing more than for you to be the most outstanding individual. Based on his behavior, my prior individual would infer [the reverse]. … It didn't matter what I did; people always said, "Oh, this was handed to you, this was that, you didn't... establish your business." It was not at all pleasant.

Flagg claims that he makes every effort to avoid Boyd's company, even though the two have been able to maintain their separation cordial for the most part. We're polite. I don't know, he says; it may be based on the day of the week or his mood. The atmosphere between us is friendly.