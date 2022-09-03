In The Most Recent Issue Of Vogue Hong Kong, Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Talked About Their Relationship

The public criticism Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have encountered as a result of the actress' dispute with her husband's mother, Victoria Beckham, hasn't stopped them from being in love.

No matter what, we will always have each other's backs. The couple responded to a question on how they handle "external critique" of their relationship by saying, "At the end of the day, we're best friends, and we wouldn't have it any other way."

We don't consider our connection to be the center of attention; rather, we consider ourselves to be in a relationship.

Brooklyn, 23, and Peltz, 27, have refuted that there are any problems between the new wife and her mother-in-law.

The "Transformers" actress thinks the rumors began because she chose a Valentino gown over a Victoria Beckham one for her wedding.

Brooklyn revealed during the interview that during the beauty's first trip to his birthplace London, he knew he desired to marry her. The couple wed in April.

The chef revealed, "I booked the last seat on the plane and traveled back to New York with her before she was ready to leave. I realized then that I would never want to be apart from her.

Brooklyn always gets so anxious to show me all the locations he grew up when we travel to London. We have our own little customs that we like while we are in Los Angeles, Peltz said. "We visit the farmers market every Sunday, and simple details like that help a place feel comfortable. The majority of our time is spent in Los Angeles.

When asked what attributes they value most in one another, the pair gushed even more over one another. With his sensitivity, compassion, and kindness, Beckham said, "She is amazing in every aspect," to Peltz's response.