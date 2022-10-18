Ezra Miller, Who Was Charged With Burglary, Issued A Not Plea Deal

Page Six has confirmed that Ezra Miller has entered a not plea deal to the accusations of burglary brought against him for reportedly breaking into a residence in Vermont and stealing wine.

In a videotaped appearance at a Monday hearing in Vermont Superior Court, the non-binary actor and their lawyer, Lisa Shelkrot, confirmed that their client agreed to the court's order to refrain from contacting or visiting the homeowners.

She also said that Ezra is grateful to their loved ones, who have been and will continue to be a significant part of their life and mental well-being. In early August, Miller, 30, was arrested and accused of petty theft and burglary of an occupied house, both felonies.

The Vermont State Police charged the troubled movie actor with breaking into a private apartment in Stamford on May 1 and stealing several bottles of alcoholic beverages from home.

As stated in the police report, the homeowners were not there since they were out of the house when the claimed event occurred. The VSP officers said the probable cause was found after studying the CCTV footage they had obtained to charge the Flash star with the alleged offenses.

Miller started getting help for their severe mental health problems a week after they apologized for their behavior over the prior year, resulting in numerous arrests due to disturbing allegations of violence and abuse.

I have just been through a period of tremendous crisis, and as a result, I have realized that I am dealing with a variety of complicated mental health concerns. So, as a result, I have started receiving continuous treatment for these issues, they said to Variety via a statement their representative issued at the time.

I would want to extend my sincere apologies to anybody and everyone whose previous behavior has alarmed or upset me. I have put in the effort required to return my life to a point where it is healthy, secure, and productive once again.