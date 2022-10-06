Ezra Miller Has Shot New Scenes For DCEU's The Flash Movie Indicating The Movie Will Be Releasing And Will Be Starring Ezra Miller

DCEU's solo movie for The Flash, titled after the character himself, was announced way back in 2014 and was given a 2018 release date. However, despite the excitement surrounding the project, it was delayed multiple times due to creative changes in the people behind the scenes.

Eventually, the film came together and was nearing a release when a different kind of trouble plagued the movie. The lead actor of the film, Ezra Miller, who plays the titular character started getting involved in all kinds of controversies off the screen.

Ezra Miller was slapped with several assault charges in Hawaii, they were accused of influencing a minor using nefarious means, and eventually, they were even charged with breaking and entering.

This led to a lot of negative feelings from the fans toward the actor and consequently toward the film that was previously expected to be one of the biggest events in the superhero cinema genre. The multiversal nature of The Flash film allowed it to include a barrage of exciting cameos with Ben Affleck's and Michael Keaton's Batman confirmed to be appearing in the film.

After the antics of Ezra Miller, DCEU was faced with several choices one of which was to cancel the movie altogether and another one being to recast Ezra Miller. Both choices are not very favorable for obvious reasons and recent news has made it clear that DCEU is not going with either of them.

In addition to Ezra Miller issuing an official apology and claiming they are seeking help for mental health issues, the latest news has said that Ezra was on set last week at Warner Brothers, to do one day of reshoots for The Flash. One day of reshoots is not a lot but it makes it clear the Warner Brothers and DCEU fully intend to go through with The Flash film and do not intend to recast Ezra for the role.

However, that is just the case for this film. The film's multiversal nature allows DCEU some easy fixes through which they can replace Ezra as The Flash in the DCEU. Will they go that route? Only time will tell.