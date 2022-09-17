Ella Travolta, John Travolta's daughter, Made Her New York Fashion Week Debut In A Karl Lagerfeld Show

The 68-year-old Oscar victor was extremely proud of his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday, following her debut at New York Fashion Week. She walked the runway for Karl Lagerfeld's Cara Loves Karl capsule collection presentation.

I am really pleased with Ella's first runway show! He accompanied a photo of Ella, then 22, wearing a black pantsuit with a matching lace bustier and wrote the message.

This year has been a productive one for Ella, who released her first single, "Dizzy," in January and is now ready to release an EP. A video of her and her father lip-syncing to the tune served as her announcement.

I finally accept that I am still the quirky teenager I was 14 years ago, and it feels great. My bio and tale have a link to them, so I hope you enjoy them. At the time, Ella was a prolific writer.

When Ella first teased the song on TikTok in November, her father John gushed, "I'm so extremely proud of you Ella, it's great!" I'm really happy for you, Dad! he mentioned it in the thread's comments.

In addition, she plays Alicia/Alice in the upcoming film Get Lost, a postmodern reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland story. Synopsis: In the film, she has an out-of-this-world experience in Budapest that somehow becomes Alice in Wonderland within the course of one night.

John sent an old photo of his daughter dressed up for the occasion. "Look at my daughter Ella, all grown up and playing Alice in a new, modern adaptation of the classic tale! I told them to disappear, so they called. As a father, I couldn't be more pleased "In July of last year, he added the caption.

In January 2019, the Grease star gushed about his kid to PEOPLE. She's stunning, no doubt about it. He remarked how she was very different from the stereotypical adolescent.