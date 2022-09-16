Elizabeth Chambers, The Estranged Wife Of Scandalized Star Armie Hammer, Appears To Have Gone On With Her Life

Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer , made her relationship with an unnamed man Instagram official on Friday. The 40-year-old journalist and TV broadcaster captioned a photo of her and her presumed new boyfriend taking Polaroid selfies on the beach in the Cayman Islands: "Happy Friday."

Although Chambers posted photos of an attractive man with a disheveled man hairdo, she neglected to tag him. Her renowned pals responded positively to her post, nevertheless.

Intense get-off. I am totally on board with this. Good news! Catt Sadler, a former correspondent for E! News, commented, while Jenna Dewan just left a string of loving emojis.

Marissa Hermer, a former star on Ladies of London, said, "glad for you my dear daughter."

Hammer, 36, has been living in Los Angeles at Robert Downey Jr.'s place for the past two months, and Chambers' post appears here two months after their reunion.

After Hammer struggled to rehabilitate from his self-imposed isolation from Hollywood, the Iron Man star, 57, reportedly provided financial support.

He worked as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands for a while this summer, near where he and Chambers raised their two children, Harper, 7, and Ford, now 5. After the media and public found out about his new position, the humiliated star returned to California.

Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told Page Six in July, "I can't confirm or reject the report since Armie hasn't addressed it." Having a "regular profession," like selling timeshares, is nothing to be ashamed of, but I find it amusing that the media is trying to shame him for it.

Chambers filed for divorce from her husband of nearly ten years in 2020, the year the cannibal controversy surrounding the star of Call Me By Your Name reached a fever pitch. Later, he was charged with raping a woman named Effie.

House of Hammer, shown on Discovery+, features accounts from several of Hammer's alleged victims, notably Courtney Vucekovich, Paige Lorenze, and Julia Morrison.