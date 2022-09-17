Megan Thee Stallion Posts Packed Photo Set With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

The 27-year-old Grammy winner posted a carousel to Instagram with the phrase "Dump" to showcase her romantic relationship with her lover, Pardison Pardi Fontaine.

The Traumazine rapper's girlfriend appeared in two of the snaps. A mirror selfie featuring Megan in a purple bedazzled Juicy top and Pardi, 32, in a black cap, with her hand on his jaw and his arms around her waist; they look furious.

In the second, Megan's legs are wrapped around Fontaine's waist as he watches a video game with headphones on and his full attention. She took the shot from her vantage point, and she appeared to be very at ease in her somewhat acrobatic attire of a t-shirt and shorts.

Both Megan and Beyoncé are Grammy winners, and they first crossed paths while working on the Savage remix for Megan's Grammy-winning album. The rapper made the announcement about her relationship with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session in February 2021.

Megan declared, "That's my beau, and I truly like him," adding, "I never said hot females can't have lovers."

Megan told her 7.6 million followers on Twitter about her boo just days before she made their romance public.

She stated, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends and family adore me, my boyfriend loves me, he's upset at me right now but he still loves me shiddd Beyoncé loves me." It's just that I feel quite fortunate and content.

Later in 2021, Megan shared a sweet video of the pair performing a viral TikTok dance. Over 4.7 million people have liked the video of the two rap stars dancing together to "Jiggle Jiggle" by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux.

Megan tagged the image with the hashtag #fyp to emphasize how essential it was that the reader see the image.

Fontaine also went all out in 2021 to make Megan's Valentine's Day special. On February 19, he provided fans a window into the romantic happenings of the previous few days by posting a series of images and videos to Instagram.